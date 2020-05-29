So far we've seen famous families, '80s stars, Eurovision contestants and sitcom actors take on the Pointless challenge, and this weekend (6th June) we'll see some famous writers test their obscure knowledge in a bid for that coveted trophy...

Liz Pichon and Nick Short

Children's author Liz is best known for her series of books about her character Tom Gates - if you have kids you'll know exactly who that is! Nick is a children's illustrator who has worked with the likes of Jacqueline Wilson and Julia Donaldson.

Adam Kay and Ian McMillan

Adam Kay is a former doctor, whose famous book This is Going to Hurt, is a collection of diary entries and recollections from his years working with patients in hospital. It has achieved incredible success and became an international bestseller. Ian is poet, journalist and performer from Yorkshire.

Martina Cole and Mark Billingham

Martina is well known for her hugely popular crime novels, some of which have been turned into TV dramas including The Take, which starred Tom Hardy. Mark is also a very successful writer of crime thrillers, making this a great detective duo - they'll sniff out all the correct answers!

Juno Dawson and Nadia Shireen

Juno writes young adult fiction, often tackling issues concerning the LGBT community. She is currently writing The Good Doctor, one of the first Doctor Who novels to feature Jodie Whittaker's incarnation. Nadia is a children's author and illustrator.

Pointless Celebrities airs Saturday 6th June on BBC One at 7:30pm. If you’re looking for more to watch check out our TV Guide.