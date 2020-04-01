Accessibility Links

  3. Ant and Dec reunite with Britain’s Got Talent judges in epic trailer as audition episodes go ahead as planned

They're back for a 14th series!

ITV have teased a first look at this year’s Britain’s Got Talent in an epic trailer.

Simon Cowell, David Walliams, Alesha Dixon and Amanda Holden will all return to the judges’ desk for a 14th series on April 11, it has been confirmed.

They’ll be joined by hosts Ant and Dec, who’ll be overseeing the performances from the wings and interviewing acts in and around their performance.

And if the promo clip is anything to go by, it’s going to be pretty explosive – literally!

The clip features some of nation’s performers exploding with gold confetti, similar to when the golden buzzer has been pressed.

From a man reading a newspaper on the street, to a cute quintet of young ballet dancers, the video montage shows a range of talent we’re likely to see on the show this year, before giving us a glimpse of the judges.

Dressed to impress, Simon, David, Alesha and Amanda are then seen walking into a hotel before they bump into the Geordie duo who are in standing in a lift surrounded by confetti.

“He’s quite excited,” Ant says, as Dec releases more confetti in the air.

You can watch the trailer below.

The trailer comes after BGT decided to air the pre-recorded auditions as planned, while they looked into how they could make the live shows, which usually follow, work in these times.

It’s since been revealed that the live shows will now been postponed to a later date this year, as the crisis continues.

ITV have made major changes to their TV schedule amid the COVID-19 pandemic, as production has been put on halt.

They recently announced that live shows for The Voice UK had been postponed to later this year, after the blind auditions, battle round and knockouts aired on the network.

And last weekend, Ant and Dec filmed Saturday Night Takeaway without a studio audience for the first time in the show’s history.

The duo are now said to be pre-recording the rest of the series, following huge ratings for the show which aired on March 21st.

With all the changes that are being made, it’s nice to see the BGT crew back in their normal setting – even if it’s only for a short while.

Britain’s Got Talent will return to ITV on April 11 at 8pm. If you’re looking for more to watch check out our TV guide.

