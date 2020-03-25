Is Maleficent 2 on Disney Plus UK? How to watch sequel online

With the launch of Disney Plus in the UK and much of Europe, the studio’s vast library of films is on everybody’s mind right now.

One of the most talked about Disney movies of the last year was Maleficent: Mistress of Evil, which saw superstar Angelina Jolie back in the villainous title role.

Here’s where you can watch Maleficent: Mistress of Evil online during the coronavirus lockdown…

Is Maleficent 2: Mistress of Evil on Disney Plus?

Although Maleficent: Mistress of Evil is available on Disney Plus in the US, the streaming service is missing some more recent offerings in the UK.

So, at the time of writing, UK-based Disney fans will need to look elsewhere if they want to watch the blockbuster sequel during lockdown.

How to watch Maleficent 2: Mistress of Evil online

Maleficent: Mistress of Evil has been released early for on demand platforms, perfect timing for people who are stuck at home and trying to keep themselves entertained.

The Sleeping Beauty prequel is available now from Amazon Prime Video as a rental for for £3.49 (SD) or £4.49 (HD), with the option to outright purchase a digital version for £9.99 (SD) or £11.99 (HD).

The film will be available on DVD and Blu-ray from Monday 6th April, with the option to pre-order on Amazon now.