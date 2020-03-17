Accessibility Links

On TV On TV Now On TV Tonight
  1. Home
  2. News
  3. Holby City cancelled and EastEnders moved in last minute BBC schedule shake-up

Holby City cancelled and EastEnders moved in last minute BBC schedule shake-up

There's an extended BBC News tonight

Holby City

Holby City fans will be devastated to hear their favourite show has been pulled from tonight’s schedule.

Advertisement

It was set to air at 8pm on Tuesday 17th March, but it’s been cancelled for this week.

The news was confirmed by Holby’s official Twitter account earlier today.

The tweet read: “News just in. We’re postponing tonight’s #HolbyCity episode due to an extended 6pm news bulletin. Sending hugs.”

BBC News will air at 6pm as usual, but will run for 45 minutes instead, on account of the coronavirus pandemic.

The regional news will follow from 6.45pm to 7.15pm. After that, The One Show will run for 45 minutes, until 8pm.

In Holby City’s place, EastEnders has been moved from 7.30pm to 8pm.

The BBC has confirmed Holby will return next Tuesday.

Advertisement

Tags

All about EastEnders

Holby City
News, photos, videos and full episode guide

You might like

105618

EastEnders star Marc Elliott joins Holby City – see the first-look pictures

Next week in soapland 12-16 August 2019

Next week in soapland: Coronation Street, EastEnders, Emmerdale, Hollyoaks and Holby City spoilers – 12-16 August 2019

Next week on the soaps: EastEnders, Emmerdale, Coronation Street, Holby City and Hollyoaks

Next week in soapland: EastEnders, Coronation Street, Emmerdale, Holby City and Hollyoaks spoilers – 29 July-2 August 2019

(Getty, DB)

Patsy Kensit: “I’d love to do EastEnders”