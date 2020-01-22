Accessibility Links

Stars pay tribute to Monty Python’s Terry Jones

Many notable figures have paid their respects, including fellow Monty Python actors Michael Palin and John Cleese

Terry Jones

Tributes to the late Terry Jones have been flooding in on Twitter, after the Monty Python star passed away today from a rare form of dementia.

He starred and directed some of the comedy team’s most famous productions including Life of Brian, The Holy Grail and The Meaning of Life.

One of the first to make a statement was Sir Michael Palin, a fellow Python member who told PA that Jones was the “most wonderful company you could wish to have.”

Another comedy icon from the Monty Python group, John Cleese, described Jones’s work on Life of Brian to be “perfection”.

Other famous names to pay their respects to Jones include director Edgar Wright (Baby Driver), comedian Stephen Fry and Good Omens author Neil Gaiman.

