Watch Sky Original dramas for free

For a full month between December 18 2019 and January 18 2020 we’re giving you the chance to enjoy full episodes and entire series of some of the the most-talked about TV of 2019 right here on and it won’t cost you a penny.

Chernobyl

Jared Harris, Stellan Skarsgård, Emily Watson and Jessie Buckley lead the cast of this critically acclaimed Sky TV drama, telling the human story behind this catastrophic nuclear disaster.

Chernobyl is a tale of “lies and conspiracy” as well as “courage and conviction”, focusing on the nuclear accident in Ukraine in 1986 which has had such far-reaching consequences for the Soviet Union, Europe and the world.

Over five episodes, the drama explores how and why the accident happened, and tells “the shocking, remarkable stories” of the men and women who risked their lives (and often actually lost their lives) to limit the scale of the disaster.

The brilliant drama swept the board at the Prime Time Emmys in 2019 and is nominated for four Golden Globes in 2020.

Catherine the Great

Starring Helen Mirren, this four-part drama “delves into the politically tumultuous and sexually charged court of the most powerful female monarch in history. Catherine wielded supreme power throughout Russia for nearly half of the 18th century – strong-minded, independent, brilliantly intelligent and sexually liberated, she was the definition of the modern woman.”

Catherine the Great was born in 1729 and became Empress of Russia in 1762, reigning until her death in 1796. That makes her the country’s longest-ruling female leader.

This TV miniseries will follow Catherine towards the end of her reign and will put the spotlight on her passionate affair with Grigory Potemkin, played by Jason Clarke.

Temple

Written by Irish playwright Mark O’Rowe, Temple is the story of Daniel Milton (Mark Strong), “a talented surgeon whose world is turned upside-down when his wife, played by Catherine McCormack, develops a life-threatening illness.”

When conventional options for treatment run out, Daniel refuses to accept the prognosis and give up. Instead, he partners with the “obsessive yet surprisingly resourceful misfit Lee” (Daniel Mays) – and together they start a literal “underground” clinic in the vast network of tunnels beneath Temple tube station in London.

They are soon joined by Anna (Carice Van Houten), a guilt-ridden medical researcher whose past is entangled with Daniel’s, and Jamie, played by Tobi King Bakare (Cursed), a young fugitive bank-robber.

Daniel does his best to juggle this dysfunctional family as his moral boundaries between being a husband, friend and doctor are challenged. But it soon becomes apparent that it may be him and his desperate actions that finally bring the whole thing crashing down. Just how far will Daniel Milton go for love?

