Accessibility Links

On TV On TV Now On TV Tonight
  1. Home
  2. News
  3. New BBC1 Dracula images reveal blood curdling showdown with nuns

New BBC1 Dracula images reveal blood curdling showdown with nuns

Gruesome Dracula pictures include new characters, victims — and a bloody Claes Bang trapped in a nunnery

WARNING: Embargoed for publication until 00:00:01 on 07/12/2019 - Programme Name: Dracula - TX: n/a - Episode: Dracula - episode 2 (No. n/a) - Picture Shows: Dracula (CLAES BANG), Captain Sokolov (JONATHAN ARIS), Dr Sharma (SACHA DHAWAN) - (C) Hartswood Films - Photographer: Robert Viglasky

The BBC has released bloody curdling brand new pictures from the upcoming three-part Dracula series, created by Steven Moffat and Mark Gatiss and starring Claes Bang as the eponymous vampire.

Advertisement

From the new cache of images, we learn that in the series Dracula visits a creepy-looking nunnery, but whether he goes there willingly or not is left to the imagination, particularly in this picture (below) where the blood-splattered vampire appears to be behind bars.

Dracula (Claes Bang) and Sister Agatha (Dolly Wells)
Dracula (Claes Bang) and Sister Agatha (Dolly Wells)

However, in this picture he’s looking out over the assembled nuns — is the stage set for a massacre? Or have the vampire-battling nuns (first seen the show’s teaser trailer) got some stakes up their sleeves?

Mother Superior (Joanna Scalan), Dracula (CLAES BANG), Sister Agatha (DOLLY WELLS)
Mother Superior (Joanna Scalan), Dracula (Claes Bang) and Sister Agatha (Dolly Wells)

We’re also introduced to another major character from Bram Stoker’s book of the same name, Jonathan Harker (played by John Heffernan), an English solicitor who visits Dracula’s castle — only to soon discover that he’s being kept captive.

WARNING: Embargoed for publication until 00:00:01 on 07/12/2019 - Programme Name: Dracula - TX: n/a - Episode: Dracula - episode 1 (No. n/a) - Picture Shows: Dracula (CLAES BANG), Jonathan (JOHN HEFFERNAN) - (C) Hartswood Films - Photographer: Robert Viglasky
Jonathan Harker (John Heffernan)

We also meet a new female character called Dorabella (Lily Dodsworth-Evans), who in this behind-the-scenes shot appears to be on a dock waiting for — or about to board — a ship, most likely a Russian ship from the original book called The Demeter, where Dracula enacts a gradual massacre over the weeks of his voyage from Transylvania to Whitby, England.

Behind-the-scenes image of Dorabella (Lily Dodsworth-Evans)
Behind-the-scenes image of Dorabella (Lily Dodsworth-Evans)

There are also images of the Count onboard The Demeter, while another shows him on the ship and apparently threatening a young character called Yamini (Lily Kakkar) — perhaps a reworked version of the book character Wilhelmina “Mina” Harker, whom the Count controls by feeding her his blood.

WARNING: Embargoed for publication until 00:00:01 on 07/12/2019 - Programme Name: Dracula - TX: n/a - Episode: Dracula - episode 2 (No. n/a) - Picture Shows: Olgaren (YOUSSEF KERKOUR), Piotr (SAMUEL BLENKIN), Captain Sokolov (JONATHAN ARIS), Dracula (CLAES BANG), Dr Sharma (SACHA DHAWAN) - (C) Hartswood Films - Photographer: Robert Viglasky
Olgaren (Youssef Kerkour), Piotr (Samuel Blenkin), Captain Sokolov (Jonathan Aris), Dracula (Claes Bang), Dr Sharma (Sacha Dhawan)
WARNING: Embargoed for publication until 00:00:01 on 07/12/2019 - Programme Name: Dracula - TX: n/a - Episode: Dracula - episode 2 (No. n/a) - Picture Shows: Yamini (LILY KAKKAR), Dracula (CLAES BANG) - (C) Hartswood Films - Photographer: Robert Viglasky
Yamini (Lily Kakkar)

Finally, we also get another glimpse of Lord Ruthven, the terrified man whom viewers might recognise from the end of the show’s teaser trailer, as Dracula smiles at his young victim.

“Try and stay calm,” he says. “You’re doing very well.”

Lord Ruthven (Patrick Walsh McBride)
Lord Ruthven (Patrick Walsh McBride)

Looks like it’s going to be a scary start to the New Year…

It’s been revealed that Dracula will air its first episode (called The Rules of the Beast) on New Year’s Day (Wednesday 1st January) at 9.00pm on BBC1. The subsequent episodes will air on the two days after.

Advertisement

Watch the teaser trailer below:

Tags

All about Dracula (Claes Bang)

WARNING: Embargoed for publication until 00:00:01 on 07/12/2019 - Programme Name: Dracula - TX: n/a - Episode: Dracula - episode 2 (No. n/a) - Picture Shows: Yamini (LILY KAKKAR), Dracula (CLAES BANG) - (C) Hartswood Films - Photographer: Robert Viglasky
News, photos, videos and full episode guide

You might like

Fuller House (Netflix)

UPDATED DAILY The best new movies and TV shows on Netflix

WARNING: Embargoed for publication until 14:30:00 on 03/12/2019 - Programme Name: Dracula - TX: n/a - Episode: Dracula - Generics (No. n/a) - Picture Shows: Dracula (CLAES BANG) - (C) Hartswood Films - Photographer: David Ellis

BBC’s Dracula will air three days in a row from New Year’s Day

Gavin and Stacey Christmas Special 2019

What's occuring? Gavin and Stacey cast tease a full series

The Apple Store Soho Presents Meet The Cast: BBC's "Doctor Who"

Exclusive Doctor Who’s Karen Gillan and Steven Moffat working on secret project