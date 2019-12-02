I’m A Celebrity star Andrew Maxwell defends Ian Wright and James Haskell

Andrew Maxwell has defended his fellow I’m A Celebrity contestants Ian Wright and James Haskell after being evicted from camp.

The pair have become divisive figures among fans after clashing with Maxwell on several occasions, prompting some viewers to brand them “bullies.”

However, in his post-exit interview with hosts Ant and Dec, Maxwell said he has “huge amounts of affection” for his campmates.

He said about Wright: “I love the man, everyone is hugely into their families in there but I think both of us feel it at the same level and got on the same rhythm. But there was never even a moment of personal animosity. There was huge amounts of affection.”

He went even further when discussing ex-Rugby player Haskell, picking him as the contestant he would like to see become the next King of the Jungle.

He continued: “He’s a natural leader. Jim is relentlessness, keeping people’s spirits up with banter or he’s supporting people. But he hates dithering.”

Wright and Haskell initially became frustrated with Maxwell when he refused to do the washing up after his Ark of Agony Bushtucker trial, taking on the job themselves in a deliberately showy manner.

Later, Wright came to blows with Maxwell again in a heated exchange about who in camp was allowed to try the food as it cooks.

Maxwell is the second contestant to leave this year’s I’m A Celebrity, after BBC Radio 1 presenter Adele Roberts was voted out first.

