Billie Piper’s new TV series I Hate Suzie casts The Crown actor and a Collateral co-star

Further casting announcements have been made for Doctor Who favourite Billie Piper‘s upcoming Sky original series I Hate Suzie, starring Piper as Suzie, a star on the wane who has her phone hacked.

Joining the cast are Daniel Ings (who played Prince Philip’s close friend Commander Mike Parker in The Crown), Leila Farzad (Innocent, Twenty Twelve) and Nathaniel Martello-White, who starred alongside Piper in Collateral.

Also starring in the “excruciatingly honest” eight-part series are Lorraine Ashbourne (Unforgotten, Jericho) and Phil Daniels (EastEnders, New Tricks) as Suzie’s parents, who attempt to support their daughter when a photo of her in a “compromising position” is leaked online.

Filming has already begun on the series, co-created by Piper and Secret Diary of a Call Girl writer Lucy Prebble. Georgi Banks-Davies is directing.

Of the casting announcement, Prebble and Piper said: “A strong, dark, fun tale like I Hate Suzie needs actors with nerve as well as talent. We’re thrilled to be working with such a brilliant ensemble. We hope you enjoy!”

The series will air on Sky Atlantic and NOW TV in 2020