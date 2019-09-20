Accessibility Links

Liam Gallagher wants a role in Corrie after ruling out Peaky Blinders role

The former Oasis frontman would love a chance to prove his acting chops — but admits he might "s*** it on the day"

Liam Gallagher

Liam Gallagher has expressed an interest in guest-starring on long-running soap Coronation Street — although he admitted he might have to brush up on his acting skills before hitting the cobbles.

The former Oasis frontman made the comments while appearing on ITV’s The Jonanthan Ross Show (airing this Saturday) alongside fellow guest Michelle Keegan, who previously starred on Corrie before joining Our Girl.

Asked whether he’d ever like to appear on the soap, Gallagher said: “I’d love to man, but I’m not an actor. I say I would but then I’d s*** it on the day.”

Gallagher was also questioned about whether he would appear on BBC1’s Peaky Blinders, after the rumour was addressed by the series screenwriter Steven Knight at the Legitimate Peaky Blinders Festival.

Peaky Blinders V Ep 6

“I don’t believe in getting people just for the sake of it, but he’s [Gallagher’s] great,” Knight said. “He is completely of the PB world, he’s an outlaw and he looks good in the gear. He’d fit in well with the Shelbys – they’d love him.”

Speaking to Ross, Gallagher said: “I said that [I’d like to guest-star] as well, but I’d s*** it… no, no, no [I’m not going to be in it]. They’re mega, them actors are s*** hot. They don’t need me. I’ll have a bevvy at the bar and maybe shoot some f***** in the head. I don’t want to be like doing anything else.”

Fingers crossed he changes his mind… Liam in Peaky would be pretty ‘Supersonic’. (Sorry.)

Liam Gallagher
