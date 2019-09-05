Doctor Who and Jodie Whittaker nominated for Welsh Baftas

The latest series of Doctor Who, which starred Broadchurch’s Jodie Whittaker as the time-travelling, two-hearted alien, has picked up four nominations for Welsh Baftas, the Cymru Awards.

Advertisement

The BBC sci-fi series has been nominated in the categories of: Best Actress, in a first nomination for Whittaker; Production Design for Arwel Wyn Jones, who receives his seventh nomination; for Special and Visual Effects; and for Television Drama.

Get all the latest Doctor Who updates direct to your inbox Thanks! Sign in Register Sign me up! Sign up to get alerts for Doctor Who and receive television and entertainment email newsletters from our award-winning editorial team. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how we hold your personal data, please see our privacy policy.

Congratulations to all our nominees this year! ✨???????????? See the full list of nominations for this year’s #CymruAwards here ???? https://t.co/ig94e4O9OV pic.twitter.com/eymqf0yDi9 — BAFTA Cymru (@BAFTACymru) September 5, 2019

Whittaker will be up against BAFTA winner Sian Gibson for Peter Kay’s Car Share, first-time nominee Gabrielle Creevey for In My Skin, and Eiry Thomas from Enid a Lucy.

Meanwhile the four nominees in the Television Drama category this year – Doctor Who, Enid a Lucy, In My Skin and On the Edge: Through the Gates — all strongly feature female-led storylines.

Whittaker and her Doctor Who team are currently filming for the new series, and it’s set to be quite a long wait until we’ll see more episodes on the BBC — although we do know that the rhino-like alien thugs the Judoon (created by former showrunner Russell T Davies) are set to return to the series in 2020.