Jason Momoa threatens stalling Aquaman 2 as he protests Hawaii construction
The Game of Thrones actor is protesting the potential desecration of sacred land in Hawaii
Aquaman and Game of Thrones star Jason Momoa has apologised to Warner Bros for potentially missing shoots for Aquaman 2, as he continues to protest construction on top of Hawaii’s Mauna Kea volcano.
Momoa, who was born in Honolulu on Hawaii, joked that he won’t be able to film Aquaman 2 as he “got run over by a bulldozer,” as part of a protest against the proposed construction of a Thirty Meter Telescope (TMT) on the sacred site.
- Aquaman’s post-credits scene explained
- This is what Jason Momoa wants for Aquaman 2
- Aquaman does Aqua: watch Jason Momoa’s dramatic reading of ‘Barbie Girl’
“Sorry Warner Bros we can’t shoot Aquaman 2. Because Jason got run over by a bulldozer trying to stop the desecration of his native land,” Momoa posted on Instagram.
“THIS iS NOT HAPPENING. WE ARE NOT LETTING YOU DO THIS ANYMORE. Enough is enough. Go somewhere else. Repost. This is what telescope construction looks like (Subaru Telescope, 1992). The TMT will be four times larger on unscathed land. We must protect our scared mountain from further desecration.”
View this post on Instagram
FUCK THIS. And TMT is 4x bigger. Sorry Warner Bros we can’t shoot Aquaman 2. Because Jason got run over by a bulldozer trying to stop the desecration of his native land THIS iS NOT HAPPENING. WE ARE NOT LETTING YOU DO THIS ANYMORE. Enough is enough. Go somewhere else. Repost. This is what telescope construction looks like (Subaru Telescope, 1992). The TMT will be four times larger on unscathed land. We must protect our scared mountain from further desecration. #KuKiaiMauna #WeAreMaunaKea #TMTShutdown
Aquaman 2 was initially pencilled in for a release date of 20th December 2022.