Avengers and Aquaman stars reportedly cast in Black Mirror season 5
Anthony Mackie and Yahya Abdul-Mateen are set to appear in the new episodes of the dystopian anthology series – but who will they play?
Avengers: Infinity War star Anthony Mackie and Aquaman’s Yahya Abdul-Mateen II have reportedly been cast in Black Mirror season five.
Details surrounding Charlie Brooker’s dystopian anthology series have remained closely guarded following the release of interactive episode Bandersnatch earlier this year.
However, Deadline in the United States now reports that the two actors are set to appear in the upcoming season five.
Mackie is best known for playing Falcon in Avengers: Infinity War as well as in the Captain America movies and Ant-Man.
He is also taking on the lead role of Takeshi Kovacs in the second series of Altered Carbon.
Abdul-Mateen II, last seen as Black Manta in Aquaman, is in talks to take on the lead role in Jordan Peele’s Candyman sequel, and will be soon be seen in HBO’s Watchmen.
As previously reported, singer Miley Cyrus is also set to appear in Black Mirror season five, but there have been no details about the characters as of yet.
Charlie Brooker hinted to RadioTimes.com that season five would contain “a mix” of Black Mirror’s trademark nihilistic tone and some slightly lighter episodes.
Black Mirror season five is expected to land on Netflix in 2019