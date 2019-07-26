Tiffany stays in EastEnders – but when is Bianca coming back?

EastEnders confirmed the fate of Tiffany Butcher (Maisie Smith) on Friday 26th July when the tearaway teen was persuaded to stay in Walford following a spontaneous declaration of love from Keegan Baker (Zack Morris) who raced to the tube station to stop her moving back to her mum’s in Milton Keynes.

Advertisement

But Tiff and her iconic parent will soon be together again on screen when Patsy Palmer reprises her role as ballsy Bianca Jackson later this summer for the first time since 2014.

B got a mention as Tiff was about to be waved off when stepdaughter Whitney Dean (Shona McGarty) mentioned she still hadn’t officially RSVP’d to her upcoming wedding to Callum Highway (Tony Clay), which has been mentioned on screen as being booked for Saturday 31st August.

Palmer’s return guest stint was announced in May with exact details of what brings her back to the Square shrouded in secrecy. However, the actress posted pictures of her back on set on her official Instagram account in early July posing with co-stars including McGarty and Steve McFadden (aka Phil Mitchell).

With EastEnders usually filming a few months ahead, it seems fairly likely she does send that RSVP and makes an appearance on Whit’s big day which should air late August/early September.

The soap’s executive producer Jon Sen cited bringing back Bianca as “high on my wish-list” when he joined the show at the start of 2019: “I’m thrilled Patsy has agreed to reprise her iconic creation in a blistering storyline that will grip fans. There is no one more excited than me to see her step back in Albert Square again – I cannot wait.”

Bianca and cabbie boyfriend Terry Spraggan (Terry Alderton) swapped London for the Buckinghamshire suburbs five years ago taking their brawling blended family brood with them, with Tiff returning to her old home in January 2018 to live with Whitney.

Fans questioned Bianca’s absence when Tiffany was embroiled in the hard-hitting county lines plot that saw her groomed and abused by a drug running gang that ended in her being sexually assaulted.

All eyes are also on Whit and Callum’s wedding as the groom is hiding his secret gay fling with Ben Mitchell – will Bianca bust her future son-in-law’s true sexuality and betrayal?

Advertisement

Visit our dedicated EastEnders page for all the latest news, interviews and spoilers.