Coronation Street and Butterflies star Andrew Hall dies aged 65

Former Coronation Street star Andrew Hall has died at the age of 65.

The actor played Marc Selby in the ITV soap in a recurring role back in 2011. His character was embroiled in a scandalous love triangle with rival hair stylists Audrey Roberts (Sue Nicholls) and Claudia Colby (Rula Lenska), and later revealed that he enjoyed dressing in women’s clothing and had the secret identity ‘Marcia’.

Marc eventually chose Audrey, but their relationship was cut short when Mrs Roberts confessed she couldn’t cope with her fella’s penchant for cross-dressing, and he made his last appearance in August 2011.

Hall shot to fame in Carla Lane’s groundbreaking BBC sitcom Butterflies as Russell Parkinson, charming eldest son of dissatisfied housewife Ria Parkinson (Wendy Craig) and big brother of Adam, played by future Only Fools and Horses star Nicholas Lyndhurst. The show was hugely popular in its day and ran for four series between 1978 and 1983.

Hall passed away on Monday 20th May, age 65, after a short illness. In a statement his agency paid tribute to the actor announcing the news with “deep sadness”.

It is with deep sadness that we announce the passing of our client & friend Andrew Hall who sadly passed away on Monday after a short illness. Andrew was loved by audiences for his many roles, most notably Butterflies, Coronation Street and, more recently, Syfy’s Blood Drive. pic.twitter.com/I932iUcbPh — InterTalent (Actors & Creatives) (@InterActors) May 22, 2019

Following his big break in Butterflies, Hall carved out a successful career with extensive stage and screen credits. High-profile TV roles included Birds of a Feather, Holby City and Doctors, while theatre work featured a spell at the Royal Shakespeare Company and a run as Bill in the West End production of hit musical Mamma Mia!

Hall also became a renowned director and producer, and most recently appeared in SyFy drama series Blood Drive.

