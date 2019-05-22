Hollyoaks reveals Harry’s blackmailer is secret ex-girlfriend Sadie

Hollyoaks fans will finally discover the secret Harry Thompson (Parry Glasspool) has been hiding with regards to his whereabouts on the night of the hit and run that paralysed Grace Black (Tamara Wall).

On Wednesday 29th May (E4 showing), Harry arrives in the village with his ex-girlfriend Sadie Cressington (Alexa Lee), who appears to be his illicit alibi. But has he also been cheating on boyfriend James Nightingale (Gregory Finnegan) with Sadie?

Mercedes McQueen (Jennifer Metcalfe) and Liam Donovan (Jude Monk McGowan) stole Harry’s car and took it for a joyride. They ended up running over Grace and fleeing the scene, leaving her to be found hours later with a life-changing spinal injury.

As the owner of the car Harry is prime suspect, but prior to the theft viewers saw him arrange to meet an anonymous blackmailer mysteriously demanding money. Not wanting to reveal his clandestine rendezvous Harry has so far lied to the police about where he was on the night in question which led to his arrest.

It now transpires Harry was meeting old flame Sadie, who is asking for cash to buy her silence about their get-together – but is there more to their relationship still to be revealed? Harry is forced to bite the bullet and admit to James he was with Sadie, which doesn’t help the lawyer’s paranoia.

Will Sadie give Harry an alibi for the crash?

Can James put his jealousy aside over his fella’s secret woman and convince her to clear Harry’s name by coming forward to the police as an alibi? Could someone else get to her first? When did Harry and Sadie hook up? Has Harry been cheating on James for months? Does Sadie have her own agenda?

Speaking about her arrival, Alexa Lee teased: “What a pleasure and privilege it is to be joining the show and entering Hollyoaks village. The scenes I’ve filmed so far with Parry and Greg have been great fun. I’m super lucky to be working with a brilliant cast and crew who have welcomed me with open arms.

“I’m so excited for Sadie to be on your screens as there’s some big reveals coming up, great storylines and some massive decisions to be made!”

