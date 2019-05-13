Hollyoaks unveils brand new opening titles in glossy revamp

Hollyoaks has revealed a brand new opening titles sequence.

Making its debut on Monday 13th May’s Channel 4 showing, the new credits focus on the families of the village larking around the soap’s iconic locations.

The fast-paced, ultra-glamorous sequence packs more than 60 cast members (including kids – there’s that many!) into 45 fun-filled seconds.

The sequences is kicked off by longest-serving character Tony Hutchinson (Nick Pickard) at the ‘Welcome to Hollyoaks’ sign with his family, with wife Diane (Alex Fletcher) and stepdaughter Sinead Shelby (Stephanie Davis), dancing in the street.

Other highlights include the Donovans in night club the Loft, the Osbornes/Morgans hosting a kids’ party, the Maaliks at the jetty, the Deverauxs enjoying dinner and the McQueens letting loose with karaoke in the Dog in the Pond pub – before ending, as is tradition, with landlady Mercedes McQueen (Jennifer Metcalfe) emerging dressed to kill as the titles end.

The theme music has also been refreshed. It’s the first full upgrade of the show’s notoriously eye-catching opening in three years.

Hollyoaks is set to release behind-the-scenes footage on social media, with a look at how the footage was filmed and interviewing the cast on set.

Check out more images from the new Hollyoaks opening titles below

