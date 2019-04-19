Watch the Game of Thrones/ Sesame Street crossover you never knew you needed

Just when you thought Avengers: Infinity War might be the most ambitious crossover to ever grace our screens…

Sesame Street has teamed up with Game of Thrones (probably not the most child friendly show to spring to mind…) for its ‘Respect Brings Us Together’ campaign.

In the video (titled Respect Is Coming), Lannister siblings Cersei (Lena Headey) and Tyrion (Peter Dinklage) are, as usual, bickering — no doubt it’s got something to do with Cersei bribing Bronn (Jerome Flynn) to kill both her brothers…

But then in comes furry red knight Elmo of Sesame Street, the clinking sound of his oversized chainmail and helmet disturbing the dysfunctional family reunion.

“Elmo thinks that you two need to respect each other,” Elmo says. “When Elmo has a problem with his friends like Abby or Cookie Monster, he doesn’t get upset! Elmo listens and learns from what they have to say!”

“If we stop fighting and work together, we can be stronger,” Tyrion adds. “I’m willing to learn and listen if you are.”

Cersei reluctantly agrees (“I can try”) and raises her signature wine goblet in a celebratory toast.

You can watch the video below:

The Respect Brings Us Together campaign, which also features a video of certain blue monster visiting Westworld on an urgent mission of “cookie diplomacy”, forms part of Sesame Workshop’s 50th anniversary celebrations.

