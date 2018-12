When is Line of Duty back on TV?

Line of Duty is coming back to our screens for a hotly anticipated fifth series about police anti-corruption unit AC-12.

Jed Mercurio’s acclaimed thriller is lauded by viewers for the intricacy of its plot and its nail-biting interview scenes.

Here’s everything you need to know about series five…

When is Line of Duty series five on TV?

Line of Duty began filming in September 2018 and is expected to air in early 2019.

Speaking in September 2018, series creator Mercurio said: “With Line of Duty we’re shooting series five now, and series six has been commissioned which we’re gonna shoot hopefully in the next couple of years.

“So yeah Line of Duty should be on air, series five early in 2019.”

Star Martin Compston revealed in December that he expected the new series to air in April 2019.

“I think round about April probably,” he said on ITV’s Lorraine. “We just finish it and then we hand over to the BBC scheduling gods, but I think April has sort of been the time that they normally put it on.”

.@martin_compston sent #LineOfDuty fans into a frenzy when he reunited with Dot Cottan actor Craig Parkinson… so we could we be seeing him in the new series? #Lorraine pic.twitter.com/faJBq7sUtu — Lorraine (@lorraine) December 10, 2018

What will happen in the new series?

The end of series four saw Line of Duty’s network of “bent coppers” revealed itself to be even larger and more complex than AC-12 could have imagined, and they realised they had only scratched the surface of police corruption.

We don’t know very much about the fifth series, except that star Martin Compston teased that the script is “immense” and Mercurio said the new episodes feel like “very fresh territory”.

He revealed: “There are things we haven’t done before, characters we haven’t seen before and that I think’s part of the construction of the series.”

Who will star in series five?

Adrian Dunbar, Vicky McClure and Martin Compston are confirmed to be reprising their roles as the officers of AC-12.

Line of Duty usually has a guest star as the focus of each investigation – previous series have seen Keeley Hawes and Thandie Newton among those to come under scrutiny – but season five’s casting is yet to be announced.

Will there be a sixth series?

Yes, Line of Duty has already been commissioned for a sixth instalment, which is set to film in the next couple of years.

What else has Jed Mercurio been working on?

Mercurio has been busy writing Bodyguard – another BBC1 drama featuring his Line of Duty star Keeley Hawes.

Is there a trailer for Line of Duty series five?

We’ve had a teaser…

Line of Duty will return to BBC1 in early 2019