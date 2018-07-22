Buffy the Vampire Slayer is getting a ‘contemporary’ reboot

Joss Whedon is reportedly on board to bring back the vampire series more than 20 years after it debuted

Buffy the Vampire Slayer is being rebooted and given a “contemporary” makeover.

According to Variety, a new cast will star in the revamped series. The original show’s creator Joss Whedon is also involved with the new show, which is currently in development at 20th Century Fox.

Originally starring Sarah Michelle Gellar as the lead star, Anthony Head as Giles and Alyson Hannigan as Willow, the new actors have yet to be announced. However, Variety report that a black actress is attached to the role of Buffy.

Whedon will executive produce the series, which will be written by Agents Of SHIELD‘s Monica Owusu-Breen.

The instant reaction to the news on Twitter has not been too positive…

I loved Buffy. But you know what else I love? When Hollywood looks at new stories by people of color instead of rebooting old ones and changing the casting. — Lilliam Rivera (@lilliamr) July 21, 2018

I loved Buffy as a teen. But I don't want more Buffy. I want new young women's stories from new young women creators who still aren't getting their shot because everyone thinks Joss Whedon has a monopoly on snarky teen angst. — Stephanie Rodgers 🌹 (@bootstheory) July 21, 2018

My thoughts on the #BuffyReboot: Why are they racebending Buffy when they can make a brand new, kick-ass, black slayer character? I'm all for inclusivity (duh, I'm brown) but I don't want it if it's done lazily by reusing characters. Do POC not deserve their OWN characters? — Jay Gohil (@JayGTVx) July 21, 2018

I would be excited to see #Buffy return, also YAY diversity, but could it be all new characters and a continuation instead of a straight reboot? — Emily Carding (@emilycarding) July 21, 2018

Other shows that are facing modern reboots include Sabrina the Teenage Witch and Charmed.