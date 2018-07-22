Accessibility Links

Home
News
Buffy the Vampire Slayer is getting a ‘contemporary’ reboot

Buffy the Vampire Slayer is getting a ‘contemporary’ reboot

Joss Whedon is reportedly on board to bring back the vampire series more than 20 years after it debuted

Buffy

Buffy the Vampire Slayer is being rebooted and given a “contemporary” makeover.

Advertisement

According to Variety, a new cast will star in the revamped series. The original show’s creator Joss Whedon is also involved with the new show, which is currently in development at 20th Century Fox.

Originally starring Sarah Michelle Gellar as the lead star, Anthony Head as Giles and Alyson Hannigan as Willow, the new actors have yet to be announced. However, Variety report that a black actress is attached to the role of Buffy.

Whedon will executive produce the series, which will be written by Agents Of SHIELD‘s Monica Owusu-Breen.

The instant reaction to the news on Twitter has not been too positive…

Advertisement

Other shows that are facing modern reboots include Sabrina the Teenage Witch and Charmed.

Tags

All about Buffy the Vampire Slayer

Buffy
News, photos, videos and full episode guide

You might like

imagenotavailable1

Anthony Head: how Doctor Who’s revival was influenced by Buffy the Vampire Slayer

102838

Sarah Michelle Gellar paid a pointy tribute to Buffy The Vampire Slayer on the show’s 19th birthday

Buffy

Sarah Michelle Gellar shares rare behind-the-scenes images as Buffy the Vampire Slayer turns 21

imagenotavailable1

Did you spot the Buffy Easter egg in Avengers: Age of Ultron?

We use cookies to improve your experience of our website. Read more