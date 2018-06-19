First look at Keeley Hawes in Line of Duty creator’s new drama Bodyguard
Hawes’ Home Secretary is under threat in the BBC1 thriller’s new trailer
Keeley Hawes is a powerful politician in need of protection in the new teaser for BBC1’s Bodyguard.
The forthcoming drama sees Line of Duty creator Jed Mercurio reuniting with Hawes, who plays Julia Montague – an ambitious Home Secretary with a bodyguard whose political beliefs couldn’t be further from the woman he is assigned to protect.
The titular bodyguard, David Budd, is played by Game of Thrones actor Richard Madden and, despite being responsible for Montague’s safety, might actually be her biggest threat.
In the teaser, Montague is described as “having an agenda to heighten fear” and we see her telling Budd: “I don’t need you to vote for me, only to protect me.”
Bodyguard also stars Line of Duty’s Gina McKee, Peaky Blinders’ Sophie Rundle, Motherland’s Paul Ready, Cucumber’s Vincent Franklin and Versailles’ Stuart Bowman.
The six-part drama is expected to air on BBC1 later this year.