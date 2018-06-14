Sam Heughan reveals his favourite Outlander season 2 moment

As the show comes to More4 in the UK, the actor reflects on his favourite scene

“Can you believe it’s been FOUR years?” asks Sam Heugan as he reflects on his Outlander journey so far.

Advertisement

Much time has passed since the Scottish actor made his debut as Jamie Fraser in 2014, but he looks back on all of his exploits so far with great fondness.

With season two making its terrestrial UK TV debut on More4 on 14th June, RadioTimes.com decided to take the actor on a little trip down memory lane.

We asked him to recall some of his favourite moments from the second series of the time-travel drama, which saw Jamie and his wife, Claire (Caitriona Balfe) travelling to France in an attempt to prevent the Jacobite Rising from ever happening.

Advertisement

What did he have to say about it a few years down the line? Well, see for yourself…