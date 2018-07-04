Boyd will feature in the new season alongside Caitriona Balfe's Claire and Sam Heughan's Jamie as Gerald Forbes, a wealthy lawyer who works for Jocasta Cameron (Maria Doyle Kennedy).

They will also be joined by Brown, who will play Gayle, best friend and university roommate of Jamie and Claire's daughter Brianna (Sophie Skelton), and Caitlyn O'Ryan as Lizzie Wemyss, who goes on an adventure with Brianna.

Simona Brown

Natalie Simpson has been added to the cast as Phaedre, Jocasta's personal maid and seamstress at the River Run Household, while Downie will play Governor William Tyron, a former British officer who climbed up the political ladder thanks to his family connections.

More like this

Tim Downie

Advertisement

Earlier this month, Outlander was renewed for season five and six, before the fourth season has even aired. Find out everything you need to know about season 4 of the time-travelling romance, which is currently filming in Scotland, here.