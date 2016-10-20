Winkleman said in a statement at the time: "I’m incredibly sad about leaving the Film show and it wasn’t an easy decision. At this time of year I juggle all kinds of things for TV and radio and the show simply deserves someone who can give it their all."

Ball, who currently fronts Strictly spin-off show It Takes Two and stood in for Winkleman on the main show last year, will present the first edition of Film 2016 on Wednesday 2nd November, with the show returning to its live format, which was first seen in 2010 but was dropped for last year's series.

Ball will be joined by critics Danny Leigh and Ellen E Jones to discuss fashion guru Tom Ford's dark thriller Nocturnal Animals and weepie The Light Between Oceans, starring Michael Fassbender and Alicia Vikander.

Film 2016 returns to BBC1 on Wednesday 2nd November at 11:15pm