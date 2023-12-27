"It’d be cool to see, like, 20-year-old James Bond," Snyder said. "The humble roots that he comes from. Whatever trauma of youth that makes you be able to be James Bond. There has to be something there."

Snyder's most recent project, the sci-fi epic Rebel Moon — Part One: A Child of Fire, launched on Netflix on 21st December following a limited theatrical release, with Part Two: The Scargiver set to follow on 19th April, 2024.

The director is best known for his contributions to the DC Extended Universe, helming Man of Steel (2013), Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice (2016) and Justice League (2017), as well as the director's cut of Justice League that was later released in 2021.

Get exclusive film newsletters from our award-winning editorial team Sign up to get alerts for movie news, reviews and recommendations Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

The most recent release in the Bond franchise was 2021's No Time to Die, which marked Daniel Craig's final appearance as 007 after five movies.

The most recent update on the character's cinematic future came in October, with franchise chief Barbara Broccoli insisting that she and her fellow producers "haven’t even begun" work on developing the next iteration, adding that there is “a big road ahead” before the character was “reinvented for the next chapter”.

In November, Oppenheimer director Christopher Nolan responded to reports that he may direct the next James Bond film, saying that there is "no truth" to the rumours.

Though never portrayed on-screen, the concept of a younger Bond has been explored in a series of successful novels, originated by author Charlie Higson.

Beginning in 2005, Higson penned five novels exploring Bond's early days, before author Steve Cole picked up the baton, writing four more books between 2014 and 2017.

Read more:

James Bond films including No Time to Die, Casino Royale and many more are available to rent or buy on Prime Video. Sign up for a 30-day free trial and pay £8.99 per month after that.

Check out more of our Film coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to see what's on tonight.

Advertisement

Try Radio Times magazine today and get 10 issues for only £10 – subscribe now. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.