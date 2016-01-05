And that, coupled with the fact that Rey's also been missing from some action figure sets, has Star Wars fans FUMING.

Pretty amazing that main character is missing from #StarWars toy set. #WheresRey ?! https://t.co/0FRxsRwUQo — Siouxsie Wiles (@SiouxsieW) January 3, 2016

There are seriously thousands of #StarWars items in this store and you can knowingly buy ONE Rey item. If it's in stock. #WheresRey @disney — Deborah Stanish (@DebStanish) January 3, 2016

I had #StarWars original trilogy monopoly as a kid & all main characters where included. No Rey is nonsensical #WheresRey #TheForceAwakens — Candice Hooper (@candicehooper_) January 5, 2016

An 8-year-old has written this rather inspiring little letter to Hasbro.

And it's a fair enough criticism – spoilers or no spoilers, the fact that the game only includes male characters seems very poor form. Why not offer a General Leia? Or include Rey anyway, given that every inch of publicity hinted that she'd play a major role in some shape or form.

Pity The Fempire Strikes Back vibe of the film didn't extend all the way to the merchandise.

