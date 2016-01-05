You can't play as Rey in the new Star Wars Monopoly game and fans are really angry about it
One of the Force Awaken's lead characters has been cast aside in favour of her male predecessors...
Where's Rey? That's the question Star Wars fans are angrily bellowing across the internet after spotting that she is missing in the special edition Force Awakens Monopoly game released by Hasbro ahead of the seventh film.
Someone seems to be missing in Star Wars Monopoly. Unbelievable. #whereisrey pic.twitter.com/NKceWEKVbZ
— Mike Caulfield (@holden) December 22, 2015
Y'see, you can play the four player game as Finn, Kylo Ren, Luke Skywalker or Darth Vader (who isn't *spoiler alert* even IN the latest movie) but you can't play it as one of the new film's biggest and most central characters.
And that, coupled with the fact that Rey's also been missing from some action figure sets, has Star Wars fans FUMING.
Pretty amazing that main character is missing from #StarWars toy set. #WheresRey ?! https://t.co/0FRxsRwUQo
— Siouxsie Wiles (@SiouxsieW) January 3, 2016
There are seriously thousands of #StarWars items in this store and you can knowingly buy ONE Rey item. If it's in stock. #WheresRey @disney
— Deborah Stanish (@DebStanish) January 3, 2016
I had #StarWars original trilogy monopoly as a kid & all main characters where included. No Rey is nonsensical #WheresRey #TheForceAwakens
— Candice Hooper (@candicehooper_) January 5, 2016
An 8-year-old has written this rather inspiring little letter to Hasbro.
And it's a fair enough criticism – spoilers or no spoilers, the fact that the game only includes male characters seems very poor form. Why not offer a General Leia? Or include Rey anyway, given that every inch of publicity hinted that she'd play a major role in some shape or form.
Pity The Fempire Strikes Back vibe of the film didn't extend all the way to the merchandise.
Star Wars Episode VII: The Force Awakens is now showing in UK cinemas