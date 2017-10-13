The suspension of McGowan’s account was met with incredulity and outrage on social media, with many accusing the platform of silencing a woman who had been trying to speak up about sexual harassment.

Twitter has since reactivated McGowan’s account, and claims that it was suspended due to the actress tweeting a private phone number.

The social network also tweeted saying: "Twitter is proud to empower and support the voices on our platform, especially those that speak truth to power."

More like this

After McGowan’s account was reinstated (and before today’s boycott) the actress alleged that Weinstein raped her.

Advertisement

Chrissy Teigen, Anna Paquin, Mark Ruffalo and John Cusack are among the celebrities boycotting Twitter today, Friday 13th October, in solidarity with McGowan.