Set across four floors in a secret London location, the show invites members of the public to either become a dodgy Wall Street trader or to sign up with the FBI to investigate their illegal activities.

Ticket holders are encouraged to don “90s American office attire” and will be able to explore a set featuring a restaurant, bars and supercars.

“Plunge yourself into a world of greed, power and excess in this heart-racing production, charting this extraordinary story over four floors of adrenaline-filled hedonism,” reads the website.

More like this

The Wolf of Wall Street’s producers Louis Hartshorn and Brian Hook said the show would explore “the extremes of capitalism and hedonistic behaviour and how obsession with money can bring humanity to its knees … Our guests can expect the outrageous, the spectacular and the downright ridiculous.”

Scorsese’s movie included many scenes of depravity including the monumental consumption of alcohol and drugs, a dwarf-throwing contest, a helicopter crash and a rollerblading chimpanzee.

Tickets for The Wolf of Wall Street start at £59.95 and are available here. There will be a lottery for £10 and £25 tickets.

Advertisement

The show will run in a central London location from 5th September 2019 to 19th January 2020.