And it's those character reveals that are really set to take viewers' breath away, according to director Jon M. Chu.

Speaking during a panel talk at the London Film Festival 2025, Chu shared: “Wait until you see the Tin Man and the Scarecrow. These are not digital effects. These are real, physical makeup and hair. And it is extraordinary.

"I couldn’t show anybody here, but when you see it, when you look at it, know that there was no room for error on it. And the team that did it is just incredible.”

The glimpses we get of both characters in the trailer are definitely ones for the books, and the fact that they're not digital effects makes them that bit more impressive. We'll just continue patiently counting down the days until the release of Wicked: For Good for now!

After the dramatic ending of Wicked: Part One, things took quite the turn for Elphaba and Glinda as the true intentions of both the Wonderful Wizard of Oz (Jeff Goldblum) and Madame Morrible (Michelle Yeoh) became all too clear.

With the whole of Oz being indoctrinated to think of Elphaba as wicked, this upcoming second film will dig even further into the consequences for both women, who were once best friends.

Read more:

Cynthia Erivo told Variety of the second part: "We’re diving deeper into the consequences of the characters’ choices. The story is richer, and the stakes are higher. It’s not just a continuation; it’s a transformation."

Speaking about what it was like to shoot the second film, Ariana Grande also told Variety: "Shooting For Good was unlike anything I’ve ever experienced.

"It was such a long and emotional process. I kind of left my body. We filmed it over the course of a week, and it stayed with me. I haven’t even seen the final cut yet because I’m not sure I’m ready to feel all of it again."

Wicked: For Good is scheduled for release on 21st November 2025.

Ad

Check out more of our Film coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on. For more TV recommendations and reviews, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.