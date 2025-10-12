Wicked: For Good director teases "extraordinary" Scarecrow and Tin Man reveal
Wicked: For Good features some very impressive hair and make-up, according to director Jon M Chu.
It's only a matter of weeks until the release of Wicked: For Good, the anticipated follow-up to the box-office-smashing Wicked: Part One.
The film will see Cynthia Erivo and Ariana Grande reprise their leading roles as Elphaba and Glinda, with this second instalment set to be more emotional than the first. The recently released trailer surprised many fans with just how much was included, including the appearances of the Tin Man and the Scarecrow.
And it's those character reveals that are really set to take viewers' breath away, according to director Jon M. Chu.
Speaking during a panel talk at the London Film Festival 2025, Chu shared: “Wait until you see the Tin Man and the Scarecrow. These are not digital effects. These are real, physical makeup and hair. And it is extraordinary.
"I couldn’t show anybody here, but when you see it, when you look at it, know that there was no room for error on it. And the team that did it is just incredible.”
The glimpses we get of both characters in the trailer are definitely ones for the books, and the fact that they're not digital effects makes them that bit more impressive. We'll just continue patiently counting down the days until the release of Wicked: For Good for now!
After the dramatic ending of Wicked: Part One, things took quite the turn for Elphaba and Glinda as the true intentions of both the Wonderful Wizard of Oz (Jeff Goldblum) and Madame Morrible (Michelle Yeoh) became all too clear.
With the whole of Oz being indoctrinated to think of Elphaba as wicked, this upcoming second film will dig even further into the consequences for both women, who were once best friends.
Read more:
- Knives Out director reveals future of Daniel Craig franchise following Wake Up Dead Man
- The Woman in Cabin 10 director reveals the scene that almost didn’t make it into the script
Cynthia Erivo told Variety of the second part: "We’re diving deeper into the consequences of the characters’ choices. The story is richer, and the stakes are higher. It’s not just a continuation; it’s a transformation."
Speaking about what it was like to shoot the second film, Ariana Grande also told Variety: "Shooting For Good was unlike anything I’ve ever experienced.
"It was such a long and emotional process. I kind of left my body. We filmed it over the course of a week, and it stayed with me. I haven’t even seen the final cut yet because I’m not sure I’m ready to feel all of it again."
Wicked: For Good is scheduled for release on 21st November 2025.
Check out more of our Film coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on. For more TV recommendations and reviews, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.
Authors
Morgan Cormack is a Drama Writer for Radio Times, covering everything drama-related on TV and streaming. She previously worked at Stylist as an Entertainment Writer. Alongside her past work in content marketing and as a freelancer, she possesses a BA in English Literature.