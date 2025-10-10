Erivo herself hardly needs an introduction, after the worldwide success of the Wicked movie, starring herself and Ariana Grande. She has recently taken on the role of Jesus in Jesus Christ Superstar at the Hollywood Bowl, and will be returning to the West End stage in February 2026.

Demand is set to be ultra-high for this production, so here's how you can be with the best chance of getting your hands on tickets today.

When and where can I see Dracula starring Cynthia Erivo?

Dracula has a strictly limited run from 4th February to 30th May 2026.

The show is being held at the historic Noël Coward Theatre, right in the heart of London's West End. To get there, you can head to Leicester Square (on the Piccadilly and Northern lines) or Charing Cross (Northern line, Bakerloo line and Southeastern rail).

How to get tickets for Cynthia Erivo in Dracula

General sale tickets will go live on at 11am on Friday 10th October, with platforms like Delfont Mackintosh, SeatPlan and LOVEtheatre selling tickets.

Demand is set to be sky-high for this production, so we'd recommend getting online early; at least 15 minutes before tickets go on sale.

How much will Dracula West End tickets cost?

During the pre-sale, prices for Dracula were revealed to start at £30 for back-row restricted view seats. The next price band up has tickets for £45, with top prices reaching around £200.

