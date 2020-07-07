We all know the villains are the true favourite characters. How often have you cheered Izma in Emperor's New Groove (she's so relatable!) or felt bad for Maleficient all thanks to the new Angelina Jolie movies?

For the latest news and expert tips on getting the best deals this year, take a look at our Black Friday 2021 and Cyber Monday 2021 guides.

From evil queens to witches, pirates to Gods there's every type of villain going in the Disney universe, and, let's be honest, the good guys are boring, so which Disney villain are you?

Take our quiz and find out.

More like this

Advertisement

Fancy a Disney movie? We have a round up of the best movies on Disney+ as well as best series on Disney+. Sign up to Disney+ for £59.99 a year or £5.99 a month.