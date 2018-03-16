TOMB RAIDER ★★★

Let’s face it, this movie reboot of the once-popular video game franchise really didn’t have to try too hard to better the first two poorly received spectacles released back in the early noughties. That it barely raises the bar is really the only puzzle worth solving, though. Big in scale but… READ FULL REVIEW

MARY MAGDALENE ★★★

A restless young woman from the community of Magdala on the Sea of Galilee is given purpose by a maverick prophet named Jesus in this religious drama, which takes a revisionist look at the familiar Gospel tale. In this version, Mary is not the morally questionable outsider… READ FULL REVIEW

PETER RABBIT ★★★

When Beatrix Potter introduced her lovable rascal rabbit in 1902, the world was a very different place. Hers was a storytelling landscape where bunnies in bright jackets got up to all manner of jolly japes but were essentially kind-hearted and suitably respectful to both family and… READ FULL REVIEW

THE SQUARE ★★★★★

An egotistical member of Stockholm's elite negotiates the moral minefield in this endlessly inventive, Palme d'Or-snagging satire. Writer/director Ruben Ostlund follows his international breakthrough Force Majeure with a film that's outlandish, hilarious and surreal… READ FULL REVIEW

MY GENERATION ★★★★

Michael Caine revisits the decade that made him a star and changed Britain for ever – the 1960s. READ REVIEW

GOOK ★★

Shades of Spike Lee in this drama about two Korean-American brothers set against the 1992 LA riots. READ REVIEW

MY GOLDEN DAYS ★★★

Twenty years on, Mathieu Amalric and director Arnaud Desplechin pick up where they left off in Ma Vie Sexuelle. READ REVIEW

THE MAGIC FLUTE ★★★

A reissue for Ingmar Bergman's 1974 staging of Mozart's final operatic masterpiece. READ REVIEW

