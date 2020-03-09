In addition, Robbie Williams has penned a brand new song specially for the release of the official soundtrack, a collaboration with his longtime song-writing partner Guy Chambers.

Speaking about the track, titled Home Thoughts From Abroad, he said, "It's always a joy to work together on new music, and we're thrilled that our new song will be featured in this special film. We're really proud of the track and can't wait for you all to hear it."

Prior to the film's release an unnamed member of the choir said, "We are so excited for the film and what this has in store for us. It’s sure to be something very special and will resonate with so many women across the military community.”

You can find the full track listing below:

Home Thoughts from Abroad

Only You (Cast)

Only You

Ave Maria (Cast)

Time After Time

Shout

We are Family (Cast)

Stronger Together

With Or Without You

Brave

Make You Feel My Love

In My Dreams

You’ve Got a Friend

Wherever You Are*

Sing*

*Bonus tracks

Military Wives is in UK cinemas from Friday 6th March 2020 and The Military Wives OST is released on Decca Records on 6 March