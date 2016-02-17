We’ve finally seen the ghosts in the new Ghostbusters
Well, sort of
We’re inching ever closer to the day when we’ll see exactly what we can expect from Paul Feig’s upcoming Ghostbusters reboot – but if some pictures of accompanying toys are to be believed, we might have caught a glimpse of the film’s baddies already.
Snapped at the Toy Fair New York, the pictures appear to show ‘busters Kristen Wiig, Melissa McCarthy, Kate McKinnon and Leslie Jones with a new ghost enemy, who looks remarkably like their iconic logo mashed up with Jaws from James Bond and the Eleventh Doctor.
According to GamesRadar this guy is probably Rowan, a demon the team will face played by Saturday Night Live’s Neil Casey, while another villain will be a dragon-like creature called Mayhem (see below).
Still, it remains to be seen exactly why Rowan looks the way he does – is he what inspires the Ghostbusters logo, or is it something he takes the form of to mock the Ghostbusters, rather like how the original film’s villain Gozer took the form of the Stay Puft Marshmallow Man to rain down destruction?
He certainly bears a resemblance to the old movie’s “destructor” (see below), not least in his choice of stylish neckwear.
Or alternatively this is all nonsense and the toy has nothing to do with the final plot of the film after all (as sometimes happens). Though if that’s true, you have to admire the sheer chutzpah of creating an action figure out of your own damn logo.
We'll be waiting on that trailer in early March to find out more.
Ghostbusters will be released in the UK on 22nd July