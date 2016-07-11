We can't stop looking at the wizardry behind Hogwarts' magic library
Forget mischief managed, this is illusion shattered
We're fully aware that Hogwarts School of Witchcraft and Wizardry is a fictional place. Or, at least, that the school that appeared in the Harry Potter movies was more film studio than actual educational establishment. (Because you can't just film eight movies in an actual functioning school, right, Dumbledore?)
But we can't stop staring at this picture, uploaded to Reddit, which exposes the trick behind Hogwarts' wonderfully magical library.
The shocking snap features Emma Watson's Hermione putting books back on the shelves as she walks around the room. In the movie, the books effortlessly float back up to their allotted spaces. It's lovely, look:
But in real life? It's people wearing rubber "green screen" gloves sticking their hands out from between the books.
It's possibly the least magical thing we've ever seen.
More like this
We don't even know what to say.