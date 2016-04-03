Footage captured by fans on the street shows Cumberbatch's Strange and Ejiofor's Baron Mordo pulling themselves up from underneath a car and doing a bit of leaping around (we're guessing through some mystical portal to be added later with CGI).

BCumbz's poor cape seems to have suffered for its art though – we sure do hope Tilda Swinton's Ancient One has taught him how to save cash on the dry cleaning.

Then again, Stephen Strange probably doesn't need to send his clothes out for washing when he's got mystical magical powers.

More like this

Advertisement

The film, which also Rachel McAdams as Christine Palmer, also known was Night Nurse, Benedict Wong as Wong and Mads Mikkelsen in an unspecified villain role, is due to arrive in UK cinemas on 4th November.