Watch Benedict Cumberbatch filming Doctor Strange in New York
Sherlock's got super powers and he's not afraid to use 'em
He was barely a week off the London stage after playing Hamlet when he jetted to Nepal to don Doctor Strange's iconic facial fluff and now, six months later, Benedict Cumberbatch is really looking the part.
The Sherlock actor has been spotted filming his new Marvel blockbuster in the USA alongside fellow Brit Chiwetel Ejiofor and the pair certainly seem to be getting stuck in when it comes to the action sequences.
Footage captured by fans on the street shows Cumberbatch's Strange and Ejiofor's Baron Mordo pulling themselves up from underneath a car and doing a bit of leaping around (we're guessing through some mystical portal to be added later with CGI).
BCumbz's poor cape seems to have suffered for its art though – we sure do hope Tilda Swinton's Ancient One has taught him how to save cash on the dry cleaning.
Then again, Stephen Strange probably doesn't need to send his clothes out for washing when he's got mystical magical powers.
More like this
The film, which also Rachel McAdams as Christine Palmer, also known was Night Nurse, Benedict Wong as Wong and Mads Mikkelsen in an unspecified villain role, is due to arrive in UK cinemas on 4th November.