Watch 9-year-old Room star Jacob Tremblay nail his Critics' Choice Awards acceptance speech
The young actor gave an adorable speech after winning one of his first major awards for the role of Jack opposite Oscar-nominated Brie Larson
If you're not familiar with Jacob Tremblay, chances are you soon will be. Because the 9-year-old star of Oscar-nominated movie Room is melting hearts on an almost daily basis...
Tremblay won the best young performer category at last night's Critics' Choice Awards and – after kissing his mum and high-fiving his dad – absolutely nailed his acceptance speech.
"This is super cool!" he said, standing on tiptoes to reach the microphone. "This is the best day of my life."
Hollywood's great and good couldn't help but let out a few 'Awwws' as he went on to mention his fellow nominees – "It must be a super hard vote because of all the other great actors in this category" – and remember the names of all the cast and crew he wanted to thank and dedicate his award to.
As if we weren't already feeling all mushy inside, Tremblay then went on to talk about his parents. "I love them very much," he grinned. Before revealing where he plans to keep his new piece of glassware: on a shelf right beside his Millennium Falcon...
The young newcomer has been winning at awards season so far this year. Just last week he posted pictures of himself with a number of huge Hollywood stars at the Golden Globes before having a lightsaber battle with Star Wars actor Oscar Isaac at the after party.
Now he's proven he can hold it together where many a fully-grown adult actor has failed when faced with big industry recognition.
If only the Academy had nominated him for an Oscar, eh?