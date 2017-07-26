Laurel and Hardy join the French Foreign Legion to forget Ollie’s spurned marriage proposal. Fine business with smelling salts, mangle and biplane.

Woman in A Dressing Gown (1957)

Classy British kitchen-sink drama pivoting around a torrid domestic love triangle. Yvonne Mitchell shines as the put-upon wife.

More like this

Saturday Night And Sunday Morning (1960)

Vic’s favourite film: Albert Finney’s working-class everybloke maintains a precarious work/hedonism balance when responsibility rears its ugly head.

Whistle Down The Wind (1961)

A children’s favourite with Christian allegories from director Bryan Forbes: three kids hide fugitive Alan Bates in a barn, believing him to be Jesus.

Hell Drivers (1957)

“DEATH IS AT EVERY BEND!” screams the trailer for this punchy tyre-screecher from Zulu director Cy Endfield, with Stanley Baker as a newly recruited extreme trucker.

Villain (1971)

Advertisement

A less-typical colour choice, this thriller (left) has Richard Burton struggling with a cockney accent as a bisexual gangster. Written by Dick Clement and Ian La Frenais (Porridge) with Godfather actor Al Lettieri.