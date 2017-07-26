Vic Reeves reveals his top six favourite classic movies
The Shooting Stars comedian picks out the golden oldies that make vital viewing to classic film fans
Prefer low-key movies of past to the CGI-bombastic blockbusters? Looking for a string of golden oldies to binge on? Let TV comedian and classic film fanatic Vic Reeves point you to six of the best forgotten gems…
The Flying Deuces (1939)
Laurel and Hardy join the French Foreign Legion to forget Ollie’s spurned marriage proposal. Fine business with smelling salts, mangle and biplane.
Woman in A Dressing Gown (1957)
Classy British kitchen-sink drama pivoting around a torrid domestic love triangle. Yvonne Mitchell shines as the put-upon wife.
More like this
Saturday Night And Sunday Morning (1960)
Vic’s favourite film: Albert Finney’s working-class everybloke maintains a precarious work/hedonism balance when responsibility rears its ugly head.
Whistle Down The Wind (1961)
A children’s favourite with Christian allegories from director Bryan Forbes: three kids hide fugitive Alan Bates in a barn, believing him to be Jesus.
Hell Drivers (1957)
“DEATH IS AT EVERY BEND!” screams the trailer for this punchy tyre-screecher from Zulu director Cy Endfield, with Stanley Baker as a newly recruited extreme trucker.
Villain (1971)
A less-typical colour choice, this thriller (left) has Richard Burton struggling with a cockney accent as a bisexual gangster. Written by Dick Clement and Ian La Frenais (Porridge) with Godfather actor Al Lettieri.