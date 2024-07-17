And director Lee Isaac Chung has explained why he felt that this genre was best suited to soundtrack the life of storm chasers, saying in the film's production notes: "When you spend hours on the road chasing tornadoes, it’s important to have good tunes. I loved asking scientists what was on their playlists; it always brought a smile."

He added: "Our screenwriter, Mark L Smith, brought that spirit to the first draft of the script and wrote many great, classic rock tunes into the road scenes.

"When I came on board to the project, I had been listening to a lot of Chris Stapleton, so I pictured the Tyler Owens (Glen Powell) character listening to the song Arkansas while driving into a tornado.

"That inspiration led to other country artists I loved. We were making a film about people chasing tornadoes on red dirt roads, so I felt like the red-dirt country genre and the outlaw sound would be great for the film."

Want to know more about the soundtrack? Read on for the full list of songs featured in Twisters.

Twisters soundtrack: All the songs in disaster movie sequel

The following songs can all be heard in the film.

Ain't No Love in Oklahoma performed by Luke Combs

performed by Luke Combs Ain't in Kansas Anymore performed by Miranda Lambert

performed by Miranda Lambert Steal My Thunder performed by Conner Smith (feat Tucker Wetmore)

performed by Conner Smith (feat Tucker Wetmore) Feelin' Country performed by Thomas Rhett

performed by Thomas Rhett The Cards I've Been Dealt performed by Warren Zeiders

performed by Warren Zeiders Never Left Me performed by Megan Moroney

performed by Megan Moroney Out of Oklahoma performed by Lainey Wilson

performed by Lainey Wilson Hell or High Water performed by Bailey Zimmerman

performed by Bailey Zimmerman Dead End Road performed by Jelly Roll

performed by Jelly Roll Country Classic performed by Kane Brown

performed by Kane Brown Tear Us Apart performed by Sam Barber

performed by Sam Barber Song While You're Away performed by Tyler Childers

performed by Tyler Childers Already Had It performed by Tucker Wetmore

performed by Tucker Wetmore Chrome Cowgirl performed by Leon Bridges

performed by Leon Bridges Death Wish Love performed by Benson Boone

performed by Benson Boone Boots Don't performed by Shania Twain & Breland

performed by Shania Twain & Breland Stronger Than a Storm performed by Dylan Gossett

performed by Dylan Gossett Chasing the Wind performed by Lanie Gardner

performed by Lanie Gardner Leave the Light On performed by Jelly Roll (feat Alexandra Kay)

performed by Jelly Roll (feat Alexandra Kay) Before I Do performed by Wyatt Flores & Jake Kohn

performed by Wyatt Flores & Jake Kohn Caddo Country performed by The Red Clay Strays

performed by The Red Clay Strays Blackberry Wine performed by Tanner Usrey

performed by Tanner Usrey Too Easy performed by Tanner Adell

performed by Tanner Adell Shake Shake (All Night Long) performed by Mason Ramsey

performed by Mason Ramsey New Loop performed by Tyler Halverson

performed by Tyler Halverson Touchdown performed by Flatland Cavalry

performed by Flatland Cavalry Driving You Home performed by Nolan Taylor

performed by Nolan Taylor Wall of Death performed by Wilderado, Ken Pomeroy & James McAlister

performed by Wilderado, Ken Pomeroy & James McAlister (Ghost) Riders in the Sky performed by Charley Crockett

Twisters is now showing in UK cinemas.

