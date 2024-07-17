Daisy Edgar-Jones, Glen Powell and Anthony Ramos lead the cast, while there are also roles for the likes of Daryl McCormack, Maura Tierney and soon-to-be Superman David Corenswet, among many more.

Speaking exclusively to RadioTimes.com about casting the leads, director Lee Isaac Chung said that it was Edgar-Jones's "honesty" that stood out to him when he was looking for someone to play the main part of Kate.

"I just feel like anything I've seen her in, I feel like I'm going through whatever she's going through," he said. "And she brings such a deep human honesty to whatever she's doing that I just felt like if we can set that up against tornadoes, and this almost fantastical thing that's happening, it's gonna really help us feel that it's real.

Meanwhile, he explained that Powell had a certain quality that made it seem like he had already known him for years even the very first time they met.

"In a weird way, he kind of reminds me of a lot of my friends growing up," he said. "He just felt like an old friend to me already, even though I hadn't known him. And that's just a part of his personality. And that's exactly what we needed for this film, somebody who... he's going to be kind of cocky in this film, but you don't hate him.

"He's such a warm and caring person as well. And so I knew what he goes through in this movie was going to really feel real and what he means to Kate's character is going to feel real. Just because Glen already embodies all of those things."

Want to know more? Read on for everything you need to know about the Twisters cast, including who they're playing and where you might have seen them before.

Twisters cast: All the stars in the disaster thriller sequel

Daisy Edgar-Jones as Kate Cooper

Glen Powell as Tyler Owens

Anthony Ramos as Javi

Brandon Perea as Boone

Maura Tierney as Cathy Cooper

Harry Hadden-Paton as Ben

Sasha Lane as Lilly

Daryl McCormack as Jeb

Kiernan Shipka as Addy

Nik Dodani as Praveen

David Corenswet as Scott

Tunde Adebimpe as Dexter

Katy O'Brian as Dani

Paul Scheer as airport traffic police

James Paxton as Cody

Daisy Edgar-Jones plays Kate Cooper

Daisy Edgar-Jones as Kate in Twisters. WB

Who is Kate Cooper? A meteorologist and storm chaser who has a sixth sense for predicting tornadoes and bold passion for taming them. A previous attempt to squelch a tornado with a chemical invention of her design ended in tragedy and led to her giving up her storm-chasing lifestyle for a desk job in New York – but she's tempted back when an old friend presents her with an opportunity to test a new portable radar system.

What else has Daisy Edgar-Jones been in? After first achieving huge success with her role opposite Paul Mescal in Normal People, Edgar-Jones has starred in films including Fresh and Where the Crawdads Sing, as well as the TV series Under the Banner of Heaven.

Glen Powell plays Tyler Owens

Glen Powell as Tyler Owens in Twisters. WB

Who is Tyler Owens? Tyler Owens is a former rodeo star turned “tornado wrangler” who leads a team of “extreme meteorologists" and has become a viral sensation.

What else has Glen Powell been in? Glen Powell's star has been rapidly ascending in recent years thanks to roles in Top Gun: Maverick, Anyone But You and Hit Man, while other film credits include Everybody Wants Some!!, Hidden Figures and Set It Up.

Anthony Ramos plays Javi

Anthony Ramos as Javi in Twisters. WB

Who is Javi? A former storm chaser colleague of Kate's from before the tragedy, who entices her back to storm-chasing after telling her he's founded a company that is developing a ground-breaking tornado-studying radar device.

What else has Anthony Ramos been in? Ramos is known for originating the dual roles of John Laurens and Philip Hamilton in Hamilton, and has also starred in A Star is Born, In the Heights, Transformers: Rise of the Beasts, and the TV show She's Gotta Have It.

Brandon Perea plays Boone

Brandon Perea as Boone in Twisters WB

Who is Boone? The videographer of Tyler's crew.

What else has Brandon Perea been in? Perea has a main part as Alfonso Sosa in cult favourite TV series The OA and also had a starring role in Jordan Peele's Nope.

Maura Tierney plays Cathy Cooper

Maura Tierney as Cathy Cooper in Twisters. WB

Who is Cathy Cooper? Kate's mother, who has spoken with her daughter infrequently since she left Oklahoma after the tragedy.

What else has Maura Tierney been in? Tierney is best known for her TV roles on ER and The Affair, while film credits include Primal Fear, Liar Liar, Insomnia, Beautiful Boy and The Iron Claw .

Harry Hadden-Paton plays Ben

Harry Hadden-Paton as Ben in Twisters. WB

Who is Ben? A London-based journalist who has travelled to Oklahoma to write a profile of Tyler and his crew.

What else has Harry Hadden-Paton been in? Hadden-Paton will be familiar to TV fans for his roles as Herbert "Bertie" Pelham in Downton Abbey and Martin Charteris in The Crown. On the big screen, he's also appeared in In the Loop, The Deep Blue Sea, About Time and The Little Stranger.

Sasha Lane plays Lilly

Sasha Lane as Lilly in Twisters WB

Who is Lilly? Another member of Tyler's crew, thrill-seeker Lilly is in charge of operating drones for the group.

What else has Sasha Lane been in? Lane had a breakthrough role as the lead of Andrea Arnold's American Honey and has since starred in TV shows Utopia, Loki, Conversations with Friends and The Crowded Room.

Daryl McCormack plays Jeb

Daryl McCormack as Jeb in Twisters. WB

Who is Jeb? Kate's boyfriend and a member of her original storm chasing team.

What else has Daryl McCormack been in? After a small roles in Peaky Blinders, McCormack has had a string of impressive credits, including a BAFTA-nominated turn in Good Luck to You, Leo Grande and a major part in Apple TV+ drama Bad Sisters. Other credits include Pixie, The Lesson and The Woman in the Wall, while he's been cast in the next film in Rian Johnson's Knives Out series.

Kiernan Shipka plays Addy

Kiernan Shipka as Addy in Twisters. WB

Who is Addy? Another member of Kate's original storm chasing team.

What else has Kiernan Shipka been in? Shipka started her career as a child star playing Sally Draper in Mad Men and went on to play the titular character in The Chilling Adventures of Sabrina. Film roles include The Blackcoat's Daughter, Totally Killer, and, recently, Longlegs.

David Corenswet plays Scott

David Corenswet as Scott in Twisters WB

Who is Scott? Javi's business partner, who is more interested in pleasing their impatient investors than in protecting civilisation from the catastrophic hazards of tornadoes.

What else has David Corenswet been in? Corenswet is probably already best known for a role he's not actually played yet – he'll be starring as Clark Kent/Superman in James Gunn's rebooted DC Universe. He's previously appeared in Ryan Murphy shows The Politician and Hollywood and Ti West's Pearl.

Twisters is now showing in UK cinemas on Wednesday 17th July 2024.

