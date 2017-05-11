Parks started his long screen career on US sitcom The Real McCoys in 1961 and he later went on to play drug runner Jean Renault on the second season of Twin Peaks, a show soon to be revived.

Then the actor went on to big roles thanks to starring as ranger Earl McGraw in Rodriguez's 1996 vampire flick From Dusk 'til Dawn.

Tarantino cast Parks in both Kill Bill films, reprising his McGraw role in the first film, before playing Mexican pimp Esteban Vihaio in Volume 2. Parks played McGraw once more for Tarantino and Rodriguez in their Grindhouse films.

This resulted in roles in Ben Affleck's Argo, The Assassination of Jesse James By the Coward Robert Ford and two Kevin Smith horror flicks, Red State and Tusk.

Smith took to Instagram to pass his respects to Parks, saying "Michael was, and will likely forever remain, the best actor I've ever known...

...Farewell, old friend"