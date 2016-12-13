Top Gear's former Stig plays a Stormtrooper in Rogue One: a Star Wars Story
Yep, another white helmet gig...
It's possible a certain former Stig is feeling a bit typecast at the moment, after Rogue One director Gareth Edwards revealed that one of the former Top Gear drivers – known for remaining silent and enigmatic behind the visor of a white racing helmet – plays a Stormtrooper in the new Star Wars film.
“There was actually a Stormtrooper on set one day and someone went ‘guess who that guy is there?’" Edwards told Time Out. "He said ‘it’s the Stig from Top Gear’".
Edwards adds that he couldn't help but be amused that the Stig was playing a silent character under a helmet again: "It was the irony of him finally getting this film role and he has to wear this white helmet – I thought that was quite funny."
Watch the full interview with Gareth Edwards below.