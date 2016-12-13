It's possible a certain former Stig is feeling a bit typecast at the moment, after Rogue One director Gareth Edwards revealed that one of the former Top Gear drivers – known for remaining silent and enigmatic behind the visor of a white racing helmet – plays a Stormtrooper in the new Star Wars film.

“There was actually a Stormtrooper on set one day and someone went ‘guess who that guy is there?’" Edwards told Time Out. "He said ‘it’s the Stig from Top Gear’".