Tobey Maguire praises new Spider-Man Tom Holland by posting hilarious fan video
Web slinging? Yes. Mud slinging? No.
Former Spider-Man actor Tobey Maguire has shown his support for the new guy behind the mask, Tom Holland, by sharing a goofy fan video.
The clip shows Maguire's Spidey coming across a clip of Holland in Captain America: Civil War. Seemingly the shock of seeing someone else in the outfit prompts Maguire to rush back to check on his own costume, which he's relieved to find it still safely tucked away.
But there's only web slinging between the pair, an amused Maguire taking the opportunity to complement the new actor writing: "Haha seriously, who made this? @tomholland2013 good job! You are great as Spider-Man. Keep it up!"
Those who share super tight costumes stick together it seems.
Captain America: Civil War is in cinemas now