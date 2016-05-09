But there's only web slinging between the pair, an amused Maguire taking the opportunity to complement the new actor writing: "Haha seriously, who made this? @tomholland2013 good job! You are great as Spider-Man. Keep it up!"

Those who share super tight costumes stick together it seems.

Read our review of Holland's efforts in the famous get up here

Captain America: Civil War is in cinemas now