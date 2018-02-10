Being in his late 20s at the time, Henry V was reluctant to be in the throne and ruled over England when it was verging on war with France and the empire was in a precarious state.

This is the first role Chalamet has signed up for since he was nominated for an Oscar for his role in Call Me By Your Name, which he starred in opposite Armie Hammer.

Chalamet also stars in the forthcoming Greta Gerwig film Lady Bird and Woody Allen’s A Rainy Day in New York.

The King will be directed by David Michôd (War Machine) and is co-written by him and Joel Edgerton.