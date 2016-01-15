Tim Peake shares his favourite Star Wars memories ahead of first spacewalk
The British astronaut recalls his first Star Wars encounter ahead of his maiden stroll through space
He may be about to take his first walk though space on a mission to repair the International Space Station but Tim Peake is no stranger to our galaxy – or that one far, far away.
The British astronaut, who apparently had the opportunity to watch Star Wars Episode VII: The Force Awakens in space, took the time to share some of his favourite Star Wars memories before he blasted off last December.
Peake revealed that he'd absolutely love to pilot a very special Star Wars vehicle, and even had time to comment on the science of the popular space opera while he was at it.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=y9THZJs3_20
Could he figure out a way to make a shuttle do the Kessel Run in less than 12 par secs, though? That's what we really want to know.
Catch the highlights of Tim Peake's first spacewalk on a Stargazing Live special tonight at 9pm on BBC2