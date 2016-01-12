Bloody Queens: Elizabeth and Mary was due to be broadcast on BBC2 at 9pm on Friday night, but it will now make way for Peake's next big leap, and a special appearance by Chris Hadfield, a man who knows how all too well how to capture an audience's imagination in space.

"Find out about the perils that Tim is facing and what is really going on as he carries out time-critical emergency repairs in the dangerous vacuum of space", the official synopsis for the new episode reads.

The International Space Station's official website says that Peake and fellow astronaut Tim Kopra will be replacing a failed voltage regulator which will return power to one of the eight power channels, during Friday's six-and-a-half-hour mission.

Stargazing will be on hand to bring viewers the highlights of the spacewalk, which will take place earlier in the day, starting at 12:55 GMT.

Stargazing Live airs on BBC2 every night this week from 9pm