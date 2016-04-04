The very first fans are starting to get their hands on the Star Wars: The Force Awakens special features this week after they were released on digital download last Friday, and it’s safe to say the mass of details and behind-the-scenes secrets are keeping everyone happy.

A few snippets are of particular interest because they show what might have been – the ideas and characters that could have made it into the film but were eventually replaced – with some fans particularly keen on an earlier design of Darth Vader’s charred helmet.

104705

Used by Kylo Ren (Adam Driver) as a source of inspiration throughout the film, the finished version of Darth’s helmet was a very melted version of his formerly terrifying visage (see above) – but in this earlier design (below), the burned remains are a lot sturdier and perhaps even more unsettling.

104704

We’ll leave it up to you to decide which wins the battle of the Darth heads, but bear this in mind – it would have been IMPOSSIBLE to stop John Boyega trying it on all the time if it had kept this much of its shape.

Star Wars: The Force Awakens is available for digital download now, and is released on DVD on 14th April

