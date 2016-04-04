This is what Darth Vader's charred helmet nearly looked like in The Force Awakens
Is it better or worse than what they went with?
The very first fans are starting to get their hands on the Star Wars: The Force Awakens special features this week after they were released on digital download last Friday, and it’s safe to say the mass of details and behind-the-scenes secrets are keeping everyone happy.
A few snippets are of particular interest because they show what might have been – the ideas and characters that could have made it into the film but were eventually replaced – with some fans particularly keen on an earlier design of Darth Vader’s charred helmet.
Used by Kylo Ren (Adam Driver) as a source of inspiration throughout the film, the finished version of Darth’s helmet was a very melted version of his formerly terrifying visage (see above) – but in this earlier design (below), the burned remains are a lot sturdier and perhaps even more unsettling.
We’ll leave it up to you to decide which wins the battle of the Darth heads, but bear this in mind – it would have been IMPOSSIBLE to stop John Boyega trying it on all the time if it had kept this much of its shape.
Star Wars: The Force Awakens is available for digital download now, and is released on DVD on 14th April