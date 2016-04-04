Used by Kylo Ren (Adam Driver) as a source of inspiration throughout the film, the finished version of Darth’s helmet was a very melted version of his formerly terrifying visage (see above) – but in this earlier design (below), the burned remains are a lot sturdier and perhaps even more unsettling.

We’ll leave it up to you to decide which wins the battle of the Darth heads, but bear this in mind – it would have been IMPOSSIBLE to stop John Boyega trying it on all the time if it had kept this much of its shape.

Advertisement

Star Wars: The Force Awakens is available for digital download now, and is released on DVD on 14th April