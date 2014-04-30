Mark Hamill's tweet revealed a hint of relief after keeping the secret for so long (not that he did such a great job. Let's face it, we all knew.)

And once he'd followed @StarWars on Twitter (it took him that long?), director JJ Abrams also shared the happy news:

Bless lovely Anthony Daniels (reprising C-3P0) who felt his secretiveness warranted an apology to his Canadian fans...

British actor and relative unknown John Boyega spoke of feeling "honoured" to join the franchise, before thanking his agent for "everything".

Honoured to join this amazing universe and thank you for all the support ....May the force be with you #SWVII pic.twitter.com/XGs60LXPTg — John Boyega (@JBoyega) April 29, 2014

Thank you for everything @MrFemiOguns — John Boyega (@JBoyega) April 29, 2014

And fellow Star Wars newbie Daisy Ridley – rumoured to be playing Leia and Han Solo's daughter – made her Twitter debut following yesterday's announcement, calling it "the greatest day of my life".

Hello everyone! — Daisy Ridley (@DaisyRidley) April 29, 2014

Overwhelmed by all the support. This is the greatest day of my life. I'm told I can't say who I'm playing yet, but it's exciting! — Daisy Ridley (@DaisyRidley) April 29, 2014

And veteran Swedish actor Max von Sydow went minimalist, before replying to two fans' excited exchange.

We'll certainly be keeping an eye on these Twitter accounts in the coming months. You never know what might appear as Episode VII begins shooting at Pinewood Studios in May....

