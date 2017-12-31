Recordings from turkeys, chickens and doves were merged to make their chirp, according to sound designer Ren Klyce.

"At Skywalker Sound there’s a chicken coop with these little chickens, and Coya Elliott, our first assistant, went down and recorded those chickens," Klyce told CinemaBlend.

"And then we took that sound and slowed it down and stretched it out and found little chirps. We found this man who releases doves at weddings, and we asked him to come down so we could record them," he continued. "So we have a little snippet of that [turkey call], a little bit of chicken, a little dove, and cut it all together."

So there you have it. There's more to porgs than just being good at distracting Chewie in the Millennium Falcon.