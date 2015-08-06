To explain: remember Beedle the Bard's Tale of the Three Brothers introduced to Harry, Ron and Hermione by Xenophilius Lovegood in the final book? If not, refresh your memory here...

Well, the view widely held among the Potter fandom is that Lord Voldemort, Professor Snape and Harry Potter represent the three brothers.

Think about it... Voldemort is the eldest brother – Antioch Peverell – who craved the most powerful wand in existence. Snape is the middle child, Cadmus, who was driven crazy by his love of a woman, much like the Hogwarts professor's infatuation with Harry's mother Lily. Then there's Harry himself who bears more than a passing resemblance to the youngest brother Antioch – described as a "humble" man who desires a happy life. Death tried to capture him but never succeeded, until at the end of his life when he handed himself over willingly, greeting death "as an old friend".

More like this

That's the crucial bit right there: Harry's "old friend" is DUMBLEDORE. The Hogwarts headmaster masterminded both Snape and Voldemort's deaths and was the one who greeted Harry at King's Cross station in that eerie scene in the final book. Thanks harryjxmespotter for your insight...

*epic jaw drop* is indeed how we feel right now.

Advertisement

Can you do better? Let us know your theories in the comment box below.