This Dumbledore fan theory will blow your mind
It's eight years since Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows was published and JK Rowling continues to blow our minds. Yup, despite the seconds, minutes, hours, days, weeks, months and years we've had to pore over the Potterverse, it still continues to surprise us.
But the latest insight into the world of wizadry doesn't come from Rowling herself. Instead, it's courtesy of Tumblr user harryjxmespotter who's given us a whole new take on the Deathly Hallows and the story behind them.
To explain: remember Beedle the Bard's Tale of the Three Brothers introduced to Harry, Ron and Hermione by Xenophilius Lovegood in the final book? If not, refresh your memory here...
Well, the view widely held among the Potter fandom is that Lord Voldemort, Professor Snape and Harry Potter represent the three brothers.
Think about it... Voldemort is the eldest brother – Antioch Peverell – who craved the most powerful wand in existence. Snape is the middle child, Cadmus, who was driven crazy by his love of a woman, much like the Hogwarts professor's infatuation with Harry's mother Lily. Then there's Harry himself who bears more than a passing resemblance to the youngest brother Antioch – described as a "humble" man who desires a happy life. Death tried to capture him but never succeeded, until at the end of his life when he handed himself over willingly, greeting death "as an old friend".
That's the crucial bit right there: Harry's "old friend" is DUMBLEDORE. The Hogwarts headmaster masterminded both Snape and Voldemort's deaths and was the one who greeted Harry at King's Cross station in that eerie scene in the final book. Thanks harryjxmespotter for your insight...
